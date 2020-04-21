Two more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, state tally at 46

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With two more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, total tally of coronavirus patients have reached 46 in Uttarakhand.

The two hail from Dehradun. On Sunday, two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Haridwar.

Three persons were found COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand on Friday including a doctor and one-year-old child.

Out of the total 46 COVID-19 positive cases, 34 are directly related to Tabhligi Jamaat followers.

Earlier, on April 5, Uttarakhand police chief Anil Raturi had warned Jamaat followers that case of murder and attempt to murder will be registered against them if they fail to come forward.

More than 200 came forward to date and requested medical help. Till date, a total 18 patients of COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged after their reports for the deadly infection was found negative.