Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asks states to ensure adequate availability of blood in blood banks

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has written to all the states and directed them to ensure adequate availability of blood in blood banks, the government said on Tuesday.

At a press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, "Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has written to all the states and has asked them to ensure adequate availability of blood in blood banks. Services especially blood disorder such as thalassemia and haemophilia, which requires regular blood transfusion, will be continued in all the hospitals."

He said that a 24*7 control room for blood services has been started in Delhi.

"Real-time status of availability of blood in blood banks will be monitored via an online portal, 'e-Rakt Kosh.' A 24x7 control room for blood services has been started in Delhi and their phone numbers are 011-23359379, 9319982104 and 9319982105. Any individual who needs blood or wants to donate can call on these numbers," Agarwal said.