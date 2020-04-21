Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath reviews lockdown situation, urges more COVID-19 testing

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the lockdown situation in the state and directed senior officials to conduct more COVID-19 testing.

The Chief Minister's direction came during a meeting with senior officials in Lucknow over COVID-19.

"The Chief Minister specially reviewed the lockdown and said that complete testing should be done in hotspots and outside hotspots too, in districts like Kanpur, the burden of testing is high. Special arrangements should be made for such districts," state Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Avnish Awasthi said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that there are 1,294 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 1,134 active cases and 140 discharged.