West Bengal receives first set of COVID-19 rapid test kits from ICMR

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Health Department of West Bengal on Tuesday said it has received the first set of rapid test kits from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). This comes days after the department levelled allegations against the top medical body for supplying defective COVID-19 test kits.

The department said that 78 rapid tests were conducted on Monday and two positive cases have been found.

"In our continuous endeavour to ramp up #Covid19 testing, upon receiving the first set of #RapidTestKits from ICMR day before yesterday, 78 #rapidtests were carried out yesterday- 64 in Howrah & 14 in Kolkata. Only 2 cases were found positive, both from Kolkata #BengalFightsCorona," the state Department of Health and Family Welfare tweeted.

Earlier, the state health department of West Bengal had alleged defective test kits supplied by the ICMR being the reason behind the delay in COVID-19 testing in the state.