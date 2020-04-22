STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
32 new COVID-19 patients in Bengal; total active cases rise to 300

The death toll, however, remained at 15, and six patients were discharged since Tuesday evening.

Published: 22nd April 2020 08:39 PM

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

A medic works on a sample at a COVID-19 rapid testing center (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 300, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Wednesday.

The death toll, however, remained at 15, and six patients were discharged since Tuesday evening, he said.

The active cases were reported from Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) areas, Howrah, Asansol and Siliguri, the chief secretary said.

The number of people discharged from different hospitals is 79 so far, he said adding that a total of 855 samples have been tested in West Bengal since Tuesday.

Most of these cases have happened because of family contact, Sinha said.

A total of 394 people have been infected by coronavirus in West Bengal, while the Union Home and Family Welfare website put the figure at 423.

The state government has banned the use of mobile phones inside CCUs and ICUs by both doctors and patients, the chief secretary said, adding that there will be landline phones.

"One of the most infectious devices is the mobile we are using. Go to any sophisticated hospital these days and they will say mobile phones carry more germs than even shoes. We cannot take that risk.

We have arranged for landlines and mobile phones should be kept outside the CCUs and ICUs. This is applicable to doctors, patients and everybody," Sinha said.

