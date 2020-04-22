Army jawan's wife sexually harassed in UP's Muzaffarnagar, accused at large

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 30-year-old wife of an Army soldier allegedly faced sexual harassment from a man while alone at home in Luhsana village in Budhana area here, police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday and a case was registered against the accused who is absconding, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, it is alleged that the accused entered the house while alone and sexually harassed her.

She cried out for help and the accused escaped.

The woman's husband is an Army jawan is on duty, police said.