Coronavirus outbreak: APPSC postpones Combined Competitive Exam 2020

While the preliminary examination was scheduled for May 17, the mains were to be held between October 9 and October 17.

APPSC Exam

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to postpone the preliminary and mains examinations of the Combined Competitive Examination which were scheduled for May and October.

An APPSC statement said that the examinations have been postponed until further notice.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the statement from APPSC secretary A R Talwade said here.

While the preliminary examination was scheduled for May 17, the mains were to be held between October 9 and October 17.

The commission has also decided to provide the candidates one more opportunity for filling the online application forms who are interested in applying for the posts of junior engineer (civil) under the Rural Works Department and senior personal assistant under the civil secretariat and APPSC.

The commission in a statement said the date for filling the forms would be notified in due course of time.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen has volunteered to contribute 30 per cent of his gross monthly salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the government in combating the novel coronavirus.

Kojeen also appealed to all like-minded people to come forward and contribute as per one's capacity to strengthen the hands of the state government during this crisis.

Lauding the efforts of the state government and frontline warriors like the police and other security personnel, healthcare workers and those of other essential services, the commissioner urged the people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government during the lockdown period.

