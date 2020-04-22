STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 count in Maharashra crosses 5,000-mark with 552 new cases, Mumbai worst-hit

So far, the Maharashtra government has tested 90,223 swab samples, out of which 83,979 turned negative the rest (5649) tested positive.

A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region that includes Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali, Vasai Virar, Panvel has so far recorded 4345 coronavirus positive cases and 180 deaths.

According to the Maharashtra health ministry, the coronavirus positive cases in the state has crossed the 5000-mark.

“As many as 5649 coronavirus positive cases have been detected in Maharashtra while there have been 269 deaths. The MMR region has got the most patients and deaths among the other regions of the state. In MMR, Mumbai is at the top with 3683 coronavirus positive patients and 161 deaths. The second highest number of cases have been recorded in Pune region with 851 cases and 62 deaths,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, the central government team on Wednesday visited Dharavi, one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the state, which has 189 patients and also recorded 12 deaths. This team visited Pune and Worli too and asked the state government to carry out rapid tests in large numbers.

1.09 lakh people are home quarantined and 8051 are isolated in medical institutions. As many as 789 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged. Besides,  6798 surveillance squads are keeping an eye on 25.61 lakh people.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, coronavirus cases are on the rise in G South (Worli), G North (Dadar, Dharavi), Byculla, and Kurla while the upscale areas such as Peddar Road and Malabar Hill in D ward are witnessing a fall.

The government has clarified that no FIR will be registered against manufacturing firms if any coronavirus positive patient was detected in their factory or firm.

