COVID-19 lockdown: Gujarat police urge public to stay home during Ramzan, Parshuram Jayanti

The DGP also requested people not to gather at places of worship to avoid contracting the infection and appealed to religious leaders to encourage social distancing.

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:12 PM

Ramzan

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat police on Wednesday urged citizens to follow the norms of COVID-19 lockdown by staying home for Parshuram Jayanti and during the month of Ramzan, which begins on April 23.

Director general of police Shivanand Jha urged people to refrain from stepping out on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, which is observed on April 26, and during the month of Ramzan that begins on April 23.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhinagar, Jha said, "I urge people to stay indoors during Ramzan and upcoming Parshuram Jayanti.

People must maintain social distancing and avoid gathering at one place on the pretext of feasts or prayers." The DGP also requested people not to gather at places of worship to avoid contracting the infection and appealed to religious leaders to encourage social distancing.

"This is the time to save ourselves and others from getting infected. Recently, we had not allowed any gatherings for Ramanavami and Hanuman Jayanti. We had also lodged cases on people who had defied our orders," Jha clarified.

The DGP warned of strict action against people who tried to come out their homes during the lockdown.

TAGS
Ramzan Ramzan celebration Gujarat police Parshuram Jayanti Gujarat
Coronavirus
