STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 outbreak: In UP's Bahraich, headmistress of village school takes classes through WhatsApp

So far, 16 children have enrolled for the online classes and she hopes to connect more students with the WhatsApp group.

Published: 22nd April 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAHRAICH: Amid concerns about the loss of studies due to the coronavirus lockdown, a headmistress of a government-run primary school in a Bahraich village has taken the online route to teach children.

So far, 16 children have enrolled for the online classes and she hopes to connect more students with the WhatsApp group, named "Mera Vidyalay, Mera Parivar".

Priti Mishra, the headmistress of the primary school at Belwa Padum village in the UP district, said it was a matter of great happiness when seven children sent their queries on the group on the day of its launch.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"There are 16 children so far in the group but seeing their enthusiasm, it seems the initiative would prove to be fruitful," she says, adding that the group has been linked to parents' mobile number.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi had directed state schools to take to the online teaching so that students' studies don't suffer.

Through the initiative, the Mishra is also trying to make the children and their families aware of the need for social distancing and sanitisation.

Mishra is taking care of their food needs and making arrangements for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bahraich Bahraich school WhatsApp class WhatsApp school class COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Lockdown Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp