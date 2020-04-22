Four militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian encounter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.

A police official said, Joint contingent of police, CRPF and Army laid siege around Melhora village in Shopian district yesterday evening after receiving inputs that a group of militants were hiding in the area.

As the security personnel launched a search operation in the village, they came under heavy fire from militants hiding in the area.

The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter that continued throughout the night.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said four militants have been killed in the gunfight.

Another police official said the gunfight has stopped as all four trapped militants have been killed.

He said identity and group affiliation of the militants killed in the encounter is being ascertained. "The search and combing operation is going on," the official added.

Sources said it is suspected that all the four militants belonged to Alqaeda linked group Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH).