Heightened restrictions in parts of Pune to curb virus spread

The order is applicable for the areas under the jurisdiction of Samarth, Khadak and Faraskhana and Kondhwa police stations.

Coronavirus

By PTI

PUNE: Restrictions in some parts of Pune city, which has already been declared as a containment zone, have been further tightened by the police in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

As per the order issued on Wednesday by Joint Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Shisave, the shops selling groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat shops in these localities will remain shut for two day- on Wednesday and Thursday- and only milk distribution centres and pharmacies will remain open.

Milk distribution centres have been given permission to remain open from 10 am to noon in these areas.

The order is also meant for areas such as Gultekdi, Maharshinagar and Dias Plot under Swargate police station, Tadiwala Road under Band Garden police station, Janata Vasahat, Parvati Darshan and Shiv Darshan under Datta Wadi police station, Laxmi Nagar, Gadital under Yerawada police station, Khadaki Bazaar, Patil Estate Slum under Khadaki Police station and some areas under Wanwadi police station.

"The decision to impose all these restrictions in these areas was taken after a sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases was reported from these localities," Shisave said.

Most of the areas, where these additional restrictions have been imposed, have large slum pockets.

Pune has already been declared as a containment zone and all the areas under the civic limits have been sealed.

Till Tuesday night, the city reported over 700 coronavirus positive cases, including 54 deaths.

Pune coronavirus Pune containment zones COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Lockdown
