Madhya Pradesh gets a Health Minister, Narottam Mishra takes charge

On March 23 last month, Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs that led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress.

Published: 22nd April 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Narottam Mishra has been assigned the Health ministry by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

By ANI

BHOPA: Newly inducted minister in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, Narottam Mishra has been assigned the Health ministry by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mishra has also been given the responsibility of the Home Ministry.

Kamal Patel has been made the Agriculture Minister while Tulsi Silawat has been allotted the Water Resources Ministry. Govind Singh Rajput has been made the Food Processing/Cooperatives Minister while Meena Singh has been made the Tribal Welfare Minister.

The five leaders took oath as ministers in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet yesterday.

On March 23 last month, Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs that led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

A total of 1,552 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Madhya Pradesh as of Wednesday morning, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 148 have been cured and discharged, while 76 persons have succumbed to coronavirus. 

