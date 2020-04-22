Maharashtra minister in hospital for precautionary check-up after security staff tests positive for virus

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of his security staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, on Tuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouring Thane city.

The NCP MLA from Mumbra Kalwa has been in quarantine since April 13 as a precautionary measure, and had said at the time that his samples had tested negative for the virus.

"He had completed over a week in self-quarantine and today approached the hospital as part of precautionary check- up," an NCP functionary close to the development said.