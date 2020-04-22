STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newborn in Tripura named ‘Lockdown’

The parents of the baby boy are among over 100 nomads from Rajasthan’s Alwar district who got stranded in Agartala due to the lockdown.

The newborn with his mother (in blue outfit)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A newborn in Tripura has been named “Lockdown”.

The baby was born at government-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in state capital Agartala on April 13. He and his mother Manju Devi (38) are stated to be fine.

The parents of the baby boy are among over 100 nomads from Rajasthan’s Alwar district who got stranded in Agartala due to the lockdown. They had arrived in the city early last month to do business at some fairs and now are lodged at a school on the outskirts of the city.
 
Prior to the delivery, the woman was taken to the hospital under the care of an Accredited Social Health Assistant (ASHA). She was brought back to the school on April 16 following the delivery.

Local MLA Mimi Majumder of BJP told this newspaper that “Lockdown” was the brainchild of BJP youth workers.

“Our young party workers are helping these people. So, during customary rituals, they suggested the baby be named 'Lockdown'. His parents, as well as others sheltered at the temporary settlement, agreed,” Mimi said.

The BJP leader said she had learnt about the group of people from Rajasthan on March 28 and the next day, she provided them with ration. There are over 100 of them sheltered in different areas, she said.

“When I learnt about them, I arranged food, hand wash, disinfectant, soap etc for them. I also informed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb of them. My concern was about the hygiene. On March 29, the government shifted around 25 of them to a school,” the MLA said.

Mimi said while she was providing milk for the kid, the government was giving other essential items for the rest of them.

“They are not facing any problem. They are getting their quota of ration regularly. When the lockdown is lifted, the government or I will help them to return home,” Mimi added.

Earlier, these people were helped by a local businessmen who hail from Rajasthan.

