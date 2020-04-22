STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On-duty doctor, cop attacked in MP, three accused slapped with NSA

The incident took place at Gaswani village in Sheopur district (370 km from Bhopal) when the doctor along with a police ASI were attacked with stones by a man and his two sons.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: An on-duty doctor came under attack in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the day when PM Narendra Modi issued an ordinance making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence with a maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine,

District SP Sampat Upadhyaya said, “An on-duty doctor went to Gaswani village after being informed that one Gopal, son of a farmer named Gangaram, had returned to his native village from Guna district. Since he came from another district, the doctor Pawan Upadhyaya, posted at Vijaypur government hospital, went to the village to get Gopal screened.”

The farmer’s family didn’t permit the doctor to screen Gopal or any other family member and instead drove the doctor away.

Later, the doctor went to the village accompanied by ASI Sriram Awasthi. But instead of cooperating with the doctor and the cop, Gangaram and his sons pelted stones on them. While, the doctor escaped unhurt, the ASI Sriram Awasthi sustained head injury.

“Subsequently, while Gangaram and his second son Ashish were arrested, Gopal managed to escape. A case has been registered u/s 353, 188, 269 and 270 of IPC against Gangaram and his two sons. The National Security Act (NSA) will also be invoked against the three accused,” the SP said.

