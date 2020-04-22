Patna diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People staying at quarantine centres in Bihar have been provided with utensils, clothes including a gamchcha alongwith free soaps, combs, mirrors and hair-oil for free of cost.

Rajesh K Thakur

Utensils given at quarantine centres
People staying at quarantine centres in Bihar have been provided with utensils, clothes including a gamchcha alongwith free soaps, combs, mirrors and hair-oil for free of cost. Bihar has become the first state in the country which is giving such amenities to people staying at 196 disaster relief centres and 929 quarantine centres in different schools. The disaster management department has made facility available to people.

79 held for objectionable social media posts
To help keep rumour-mongering and the spread of fake news on social media in check amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown which was implemented to check the spread of novel coronavirus , the Bihar Police lodged FIRs against 76 people over the last few days. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (HQ police) Jitendra Kumar said: “So far, 104 cases have been registered and 79 people arrested for posting misleading, objectionable and fake news online in the state”. The cyber-cell of Bihar Police is continually monitoring such individuals who post information which can vitiate the social harmony. Besides this, 1,142 persons were also arrested till April 20 for violating the lockdown after 1,294 FIRs were lodged against the violators and 31,891 vehicles seized, he added.

Rlys manufactures PPE kits for hospitals
Facing with the shortage of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, the East Central Railway is making 250 such kits daily to meet the target for railway hospitals of East Central Railway (ECR).  All its five divisions have prepared around 2000 PPE Kits for the use by the health workers and doctors of railway hospitals while treating the COVID-19 positives. Chief spokesperson of zone Rajesh Kumar said that everyday the railway staffs are making around 250 PPE kits in its different divisions. . He said that a target is to make 30000 PPE kits in next few days. The prepared PPE kits are being provided in railway hospitals and clinics.

PM’s call to use ‘gamchha’ a hit
PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to use the iconic ‘gamchcha’ as a precautionary to remains safe from the infection of COVID-19 have got a mass support in Bihar, wherein majority use the gamchcha. The weavers of Bhagalpur, Gaya have also got work order not only from private parties but from also the Industry department. Industry Minister Shayam Rajak said that order for one lakh of khadi-made gamchchas has been placed with the weavers of  Patna, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Gaya. “Even highly educated youth are now keeping it as a token of state’s cultural legacy”, said Md Shamim, a trader.

