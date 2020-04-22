STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police station in UP's Chandauli turns marriage venue amid coronavirus lockdown

It was a marriage with limited means and five persons each from the groom's side and from the bridegroom's side were present during the ceremony.

Published: 22nd April 2020

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: For Anil and Jyoti, the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be permanently etched in their minds and also find a place in their photo albums as the couple entered into wedlock in police station premises in UP's Chandauli district.

Anil, a resident of Mahuji village in Chandauli district, and Jyoti, a resident of Ghazipur district, tied the knot in the presence of cops at the Shiva temple located inside the complex of Dheena police station in Chandauli on April 20.

SHO of Dheena police station, Rajesh Kumar, told PTI, "It was a marriage with limited means and five persons each from the groom's side and from the bridegroom's side were present during the ceremony which took place on April 20 at the Shiva temple located in the Dheena police station compound.

"Kumar recalled that Anil had helped the police during a boat tragedy, which had taken place in February, by saving lives of a number of passengers who were travelling in the boat.

His role was lauded by senior officials of the police and district administration.

"Anil's marriage with Jyoti was already fixed for April 20. However, the imposition of the nationwide lockdown and its subsequent extension made him worried. He then contacted us and sought a solution."

Anil was told that since lockdown is in place, more than five persons are not allowed as a part of any marriage party or are allowed to gather at a particular spot," the SHO said.

"Anil then asked us whether his marriage could be solemnised in the Shiva temple inside the police station compound, and told us that only five persons from the groom's side and as many from the bride's side will participate. On this condition, we gave our nod," Kumar said.

He said that selection of the unique marriage venue was done barely a couple of days before the wedding.

Senior police officials including the Additional Superintendent of Police, Circle Officer and in-charge of a police outpost were present during the marriage        

"The event, though with limited means, was solemnised amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, while strictly adhering to social distancing norms.

Unlike normal time-taking elaborate rituals in Hindu marriages, this marriage was relatively shorter," he added.

