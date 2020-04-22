STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS chief Bhagwat to deliver online address on Sunday

According to senior functionaries of the Sangh, this is for the first time in its history that such an address of its head is being held through a virtual platform.

Published: 22nd April 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver an online address on Sunday on the current situation in wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Sangh said on Wednesday.

According to senior functionaries of the Sangh, this is for the first time in its history that such an address of its head is being held through a virtual platform.

In a tweet, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said, Bhagwat will address on 'Current Situation and Our Role' on April 26 at 5 pm.

"All of you are invited to join this session along with family members and well-wishers," the Sangh said.

The Sangh chief addresses only twice a year - once on Vijaydashmi, which sets the agenda and gives direction to RSS workers for the upcoming year and in the first week of June on the conclusion of the annual training session of the RSS for its workers.

Sources in the Sangh said the focus will be on suggesting the way out from this crisis.

And at the same time what changes are required in the aftermath of this crisis, the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RSS Mohan Bhagwat
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp