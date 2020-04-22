STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Gujarat Congress MLA Chandanji Thakor abuses traffic regulator for stopping his car

Published: 22nd April 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 08:28 PM

The clip shows Congress MLA from Gujarat standing behind the jawan and making a gesture as if he would hit him.

By PTI

MEHSANA: A Congress MLA from Gujarat on Wednesday abused a traffic regulator enforcing the coronavirus lockdown guidelines for stopping his car in Bahucharaji town in Mehsana district.

The concerned jawan belongs to the Traffic Brigade (TRB).

TRB jawans are hired on a fixed wage by the police department to help its personnel in manning road traffic.

In a video of the incident, the MLA Chandanji Thakor and another person accompanying him in the car can be seen arguing with the jawan at a crossroad after he stopped the car.

At one point, Thakor can be heard using abusive language in the presence of a traffic police constable, who can be seen trying to pacify the legislator.

The clip shows Thakor standing behind the jawan and making a gesture as if he would hit him.

Thakor represents Siddhpur seat in Patan district.

The jawan said that the MLA became angry without any specific reason.

"I don't know why he got angry. He verbally abused me and threatened me after I stopped his car," the jawan told reporters after the incident.

However, Thakor claimed that the jawan behaved in an arrogant manner.

"I am a law abiding citizen. I was going to Siddhpur from Mehsana after distributing ration kits to labourers. I asked the jawan to call his seniors so that I can show my ID and other papers. Even my car has a board stating that I am MLA. Despite that, the jawan talked to me in an arrogant manner. He was also very abusive," said Thakor.

The MLA said the local police should take action against the jawan.

