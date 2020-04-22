STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will allow the homeward journey of people stranded in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said the students brought from Rajasthan's Kota should be told to stay quarantined in their homes through the CM helpline 1076.

Published: 22nd April 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said their government will allow other states if they want to take home their residents stranded in Uttar Pradesh due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"If the governments of other states wish to recall their citizens stranded in Uttar Pradesh because of the lockdown, our government will give permission and cooperate," the CM said during a review meeting on coronavirus with senior officials.

He also said the students brought from Rajasthan's Kota should be told to stay quarantined in their homes through the CM helpline 1076.

The CM said he will personally contact them and enquire about their well being.

Taking stock of the situation, he also told officials to take strict action against those violating the lockdown and not adhering to the social distancing norms.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"A lockdown means total lockdown," he said.

The CM told officials to take all necessary precautions for the holy month of Ramzan, beginning next week.

He said it should be ensured that there is no gathering at the time of "sehri" and "iftar" (early morning and late evening meals), an official press release said.

The chief minister was informed by officials that 10 districts, earlier affected by the disease, have no active case now.

As of now, 32 districts of the total 75 are free from coronavirus, the CM was told.

Adityanath, however, directed officials to remain extra vigilant and reiterated the need to test all those involved in the supply of essentials.

Aligarh, Saharanpur and Moradabad districts are sensitive and so testing labs should be set up there, he said.

The CM also directed to seal the private hospitals that do not follow safety norms and guidelines.

The chief minister said industrial units in the districts not affected by the virus should be allowed to function as per the guidelines of the Centre.

Permission should be granted for the transportation of the construction material, he said.

He asked officials to ensure that no one faced a shortage of foodgrain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp