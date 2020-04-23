STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

34 police officers test positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal, official blames Tablighi Jamaat event

In order to curb the spread of the virus and to keep their family members safe, around 2,100 police personnel in the city are not going homes after their duty hours.

Published: 23rd April 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Members of a medical team wearing protective gear walk past a coronavirus testing camp. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Thirty-four police personnel, including some officers, have tested coronavirus positive in Bhopal so far, a top official said on Thursday.

The official claimed that as per the findings, the initial infections in the city's police force were caused when the personnel went out in search of those who had returned to the state capital after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin held last month.

"With a policeman in our cyber cell testing coronavirus positive this morning, 34 of our personnel, including officers, have been infected so far," Bhopal Additional Director General of Police, Upendra Jain, told PTI.

ALSO READ | Entire Muslim community can't be held responsible for one group's 'crime': Naqvi on Tablighi Jamaat row

Besides them, around 30 of their family members have also contracted the infection, he added.

In order to curb the spread of the virus and to keep their family members safe, around 2,100 police personnel in the city are not going homes after their duty hours.

"They have been put up in hotels and provided PPE kits, sanitisers and food," he added.

"After an analysis, we came to know that the virus found its way into the police force when our personnel went out to search for the people who had come to Bhopal after attending the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month," Jain said.

"As per the findings, there was no other source initially, except the Nizamuddin attendees, from whom they could have contracted the infection. The police went to the mosques under Jahangirabad and Ashbagh police stations towards the end of last month to look for the attendees," he said.

Already 30-35 Jamaat members, including foreigners, who had come from Delhi, had tested coronavirus positive, Jain said.

He, however, said that all the policemen were not infected due to the Nizamuddin attendees.

"One of them contracted the infection as he was part of a medical team visiting homes to check the virus spread.

A few others got infected in the containment areas and during the general duty, but the virus crept into police force through the Nizamuddin attendees," he said.

"No policemen or their family member affected by the virus had history of travel abroad," Jain said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Bhopal coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp