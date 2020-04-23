STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AIIMS Director appeals to people not to stigmatize COVID-19 survivors

Addressing a press conference here, Guleria said that the stigmatization is making people not report to the healthcare authorities in case they have symptoms.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Thursday made an appeal to the people to not stigmatize the patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as it is creating problems in the society.

"I would like to appeal to everyone that we should look at how we can support the families and patients who have had COVID-19 rather than stigmatize them and not accept them in the society," said Guleria.

"The majority of the patients are coming alright and coming out and these are actually are symbols of hope that they have had COVID-19 and have come out and yet we have stigmatized them to a large extent. It is creating a panic; it is creating problems as far as society is concerned," he added.

Addressing a press conference here, Guleria said that the stigmatization is making people not report to the healthcare authorities in case they have symptoms.

"Not only that, but it is also actually causing an increase in morbidity and mortality. Because of the stigma that is happening many patients who have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms are not coming to health care facilities," Guleria further said.

He also said that the coronavirus infection is not that serious as the majority of the people are recovering from it.

"This is a disease which is not that serious, 90-95 percent people recover, if we have that stigma and we don't come forward then we may land up in a situation where because of our delayed treatment we may have higher mortality."

Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 has climbed to 21,393 after 1,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS coronavirus recovery COVID 19 AIIMS director coronavirus survivor stigmatize
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp