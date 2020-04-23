STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cabinet okays Rs 15,000 crore for COVID-19 emergency response package

In the first phase, Rs 7,774 crore has already been provisioned, and the remaining corpus would be spent during medium-term (1-4 years) in a mission mode approach.

Published: 23rd April 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects samples for a swab test of a policewoman from a mobile COVID-19 testing van during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Chennai Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the face of COVID-19 cases rising sharply in the past few weeks, the Union Cabinet in its meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved investments of Rs 15,000 crore for “India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package” to beef up the health infrastructure. The fund will be sanctioned in three stages within four years.

In the first phase, Rs 7,774 crore has already been provisioned, and the remaining corpus would be spent during medium-term (1-4 years) in a mission mode approach.

The Cabinet proposal listed out the objectives, which included Centralized procurements of medical equipment and types of machinery to deal with the immediate challenge of the pandemic and its containment strategy.

“The key objectives of the package include mounting emergency response to slow and limit COVID-19 through the development of diagnostics and dedicated treatment facilities, strengthen and build national and state health systems to support prevention and preparedness for future disease outbreaks,” said a senior official. He added that setting up of laboratories and boosting surveillance activities would also be funded.

The corpus of the fund would also be utilised to fund biosecurity preparedness, pandemic research and proactively engage communities and conducting risk communication activities.

Incidentally, the Centre under the Phase 1 so far has released Rs 3,000 crore to states and Union Territories to deal with the immediate challenges posed by the pandemic.

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said that close to two lakh hospital beds have been created, besides additional ICU beds and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals as part of the containment strategy of the pandemic.

“Diagnostics laboratories network has been expanded and our testing capacity increasing every day. Leveraging on the existing multi-disease testing platforms under the National  TB Elimination Programme, orders for procurement of 13 lakhs diagnostic kits have been placed,” said a senior official.

Deadline extended

Centre extended till March 2021 the relaxation given to Assam, Meghalaya, J&K and Ladakh from the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding of data of beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp