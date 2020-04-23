Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh creates 34 temporary jails for coronavirus lockdown defaulters

By ANI

LUCKNOW: As many as 288 people, including foreign nationals were lodged in temporary jails across the state, who were caught flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules, informed UP Prison Department.

Uttar Pradesh administration has created 34 temporary jails across the state to keep those persons who violated lockdown rules.

Out of the total prisoners, 156 are foreign nationals while the remaining 132 are Indians.

These foreigners who have been put behind bars are from Malayasia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sudan and Thailand.

In Lucknow, a temporary prison has been made at Kashmiri Mohalla Municipal Girls Inter College, Lucknow. Four women foreign nationals are locked up here.

Four foreign national women have been kept at a temporary jail in Bulandshahr,

