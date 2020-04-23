STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I&B minister Prakash Javadekar felicitates frontline COVID-19 warriors

"We are felicitating doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank and government employees for their hard work during COVID-19," Javadekar said while speaking to media.

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

We are felicitating doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank and govt employees for their hard work during coronavirus.

We are felicitating doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank and govt employees for their hard work during coronavirus. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday felicitated frontline COVID-19 warriors by giving them letters of appreciation and said that the country will triumph over the virus.

"We are felicitating doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank and government employees for their hard work during COVID-19," Javadekar said while speaking to media.

Speaking on the matter of violence against the health and police staff, he said that in order to mitigate the violence against these warriors an ordinance has been brought.

"Attacks on them will not be tolerated and that is why we have brought an ordinance against such acts," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Kamlesh Chanderia, Chief Nursing Officer, AIIMS, said that she was honored to receive the letter of appreciation and added that it will motivate them.

"I am very happy after receiving a letter of appreciation. Nurses are playing a vital role in COVID-19 times. I thank Javadekar Ji for appreciating us. This will motivate us to do better and work hard," Kamlesh said.

The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday had approved the promulgation of an Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to "protect healthcare service personnel and property including their living/working premises against violence during epidemics." President Ram Nath Kovind approved it earlier today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar cops felicitated coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp