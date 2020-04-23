STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a first, fresh vegetables exported from Varanasi to London amid lockdown

Four tonnes of green vegetables including chilli, cucumber and gourd, produced in the farm of Anil Kumar Rai, will be reaching London via Delhi

Published: 23rd April 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

The consignment of vegetables from Varanasi ready to be loaded in a British Airways cargo plane at Delhi airport

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the nationwide lockdown, when most economic activities have come to a grinding halt, Varanasi brings a glimmer of hope. For the first time, a farmer of Kashi region has exported four tonnes of green vegetables including chilli, cucumber and gourd to London via Delhi.

According to Varanasi divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal, an air-conditioned truck laden with four tonnes of farm fresh veggies, produced in the farm of Anil Kumar Rai of Ghazipur, an eastern UP district adjoining Varanasi, left for Delhi on Tuesday.

He said that the consignment was slated to leave Delhi airport by air cargo to London on Thursday.

Agarwal expressed confidence that the new opportunity would open up markets for vegetable growers of the Varanasi region not only in London but in Europe also. In the past, he said the export of fresh vegetables was limited to the Gulf countries only.

Earlier, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in a bid to promote exports from agriculturally prosperous regions of the country including Uttar Pradesh, had sent the first trial shipment of vegetables from Varanasi to Dubai by the sea route in December last year.

Gauging the potential of export of fruits and vegetables from Varanasi and districts around it, including Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Jaunpur and Chandauli, APEDA had started setting up agri-export hubs in the region.

Notably, last year, APEDA had chosen Varanasi, the high profile parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to organize an export promotion programme and buyer-seller meet attended by over 100 farmers of the region and exporters from Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and parts of UP.

In the presence of APEDA chairman Paban Kumar Borthakur, the conference provided a platform to give exposure to farmers and vegetable growers of the Kashi region and also link them to prominent exporters.

As per the divisional commissioner, their interaction with the exporters sensitized the farmers of the region to grow export-quality variety of fruits and vegetables. Fresh vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association (VAFA), Mumbai, had also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four Farm Producers Organisations (FPOs) for sourcing of fresh vegetables and fruits for export to international markets.

The produce consolidated from the FPOs is processed and packed at a cargo facility in Rajatalab in Varanasi. The facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varanasi Vegetable exports Lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp