Madhya Pradesh to entertain COVID-19 patients with songs, music, films, announces CM Chouhan

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Coronavirus patients admitted across Madhya Pradesh will be entertained through a mélange of songs, music, films and other modes to build a positive spirit among them to fight out the deadly virus during their hospital stay with aplomb.

“Positive spirit and not loneliness is the need of the hour for all the coronavirus positive patients admitted at different hospitals in the state. To ensure that they don’t feel lonely and develop a positive spirit in the fight against the deadly virus, we’ve decided to arrange modes of entertainment, like songs, music and films and other ways for them at hospitals,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in his address to people of the state on Thursday evening.

While claiming that situation in the state was changing for the better, the CM said, “The battle against the deadly virus is tough, but not impossible. Already encouraging signs have started emerging with slowdown in cases even in the hotspots. In eight districts of the state, including Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa and Betul, there have not been new cases since last one week.”

Informing that economic activity has already begun in those districts where there have been no COVID-19 positive cases or new cases have not been reported since some time, the CM said efforts are being made to create 10 lakh jobs in the state from first week of May to ensure proper livelihood to labourers and marginalized sections.

“In those districts where a high number of cases have been reported, we’ll consult the Crisis Management Group to thrash out alternative ways of livelihood generation,” said Chouhan.

While maintaining that 2700-plus students from Kota have been brought back through buses on Wednesday and Thursday, the CM added it has been decided to give general promotion to students of Class I to Class VIII in the present session.

Praising the efforts of women across the state in stitching 59 lakh face masks so far, the CM announced a new scheme Jeevan Shakti Yojana for motivating more and more women and girls to stitch more such masks to shield the state’s population from the deadly viral infection. “All girls and women who want to enroll under this scheme can register online. Each girl and women would be paid Rs 11 per mask and the sum would be deposited in their accounts within a day of making-delivering the mask. These masks will be available to people through PDS and other shops.”

On the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP CM also appealed people to use Ayurvedic and Homeopathic formulations to streamline the immune system.

“We’ve already distributed such Ayurvedic and Homeopathic tablets to over one crore population. We’re launching the Jeevan Amrit Scheme under which Ayurvedic Kadha (cough-cold and immune booster Ayurvedic syrup) packets will be distributed to over one crore families in the state in coming days through the network of village panchayats and urban local bodies. I’m myself consuming the same Ayurvedic Kadha for immune boosting,” said Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh with 1687 positive cases, including 1401 active cases and 203 negative/discharge patients and 83 deaths figures among top states with maximum Coronaviur positive count in the country.