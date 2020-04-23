STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh to entertain COVID-19 patients with songs, music, films, announces CM Chouhan

State to distribute Ayurvedic Kadha packets to over one crore families, to generate livelihood for women by motivating them to stitch face masks for Rs 11 per mask.

Published: 23rd April 2020 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

An artist makes a coronavirus themed idol for Puja festivities at a workshop at Kumartuli . (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Coronavirus patients admitted across Madhya Pradesh will be entertained through a mélange of songs, music, films and other modes to build a positive spirit among them to fight out the deadly virus during their hospital stay with aplomb.

“Positive spirit and not loneliness is the need of the hour for all the coronavirus positive patients admitted at different hospitals in the state. To ensure that they don’t feel lonely and develop a positive spirit in the fight against the deadly virus, we’ve decided to arrange modes of entertainment, like songs, music and films and other ways for them at hospitals,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in his address to people of the state on Thursday evening.

While claiming that situation in the state was changing for the better, the CM said, “The battle against the deadly virus is tough, but not impossible. Already encouraging signs have started emerging with slowdown in cases even in the hotspots. In eight districts of the state, including Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa and Betul, there have not been new cases since last one week.”

Informing that economic activity has already begun in those districts where there have been no COVID-19 positive cases or new cases have not been reported since some time, the CM said efforts are being made to create 10 lakh jobs in the state from first week of May to ensure proper livelihood to labourers and marginalized sections.

“In those districts where a high number of cases have been reported, we’ll consult the Crisis Management Group to thrash out alternative ways of livelihood generation,” said Chouhan.

While maintaining that 2700-plus students from Kota have been brought back through buses on Wednesday and Thursday, the CM added it has been decided to give general promotion to students of Class I to Class VIII in the present session.

Praising the efforts of women across the state in stitching 59 lakh face masks so far, the CM announced a new scheme Jeevan Shakti Yojana for motivating more and more women and girls to stitch more such masks to shield the state’s population from the deadly viral infection. “All girls and women who want to enroll under this scheme can register online. Each girl and women would be paid Rs 11 per mask and the sum would be deposited in their accounts within a day of making-delivering the mask. These masks will be available to people through PDS and other shops.”

On the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP CM also appealed people to use Ayurvedic and Homeopathic formulations to streamline the immune system.

“We’ve already distributed such Ayurvedic and Homeopathic tablets to over one crore population. We’re launching the Jeevan Amrit Scheme under which Ayurvedic Kadha (cough-cold and immune booster Ayurvedic syrup) packets will be distributed to over one crore families in the state in coming days through the network of village panchayats and urban local bodies. I’m myself consuming the same Ayurvedic Kadha for immune boosting,” said Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh with 1687 positive cases, including 1401 active cases and 203 negative/discharge patients and 83 deaths figures among top states with maximum Coronaviur positive count in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Coronavirus COVID-19 corona warriors
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp