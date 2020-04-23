STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'No mask, no vegetables': Tripura vendors set precedent for customers amid COVID-19 scare

At Maharaj Ganja market, a whole sale mart for vegetables in the city, a display board has been put up outside the entry point stating that customers without masks would not be entertained.

Published: 23rd April 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Stepping up efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, traders in Agartala have insisted they would not sell items to customers who flout social distancing norms or visit their shops without putting on masks.

At Maharaj Ganja market, a whole sale mart for vegetables in the city, a display board has been put up outside the entry point stating that customers without masks would not be entertained.

Nakul Das, a member of 'Maharajganj Bazaar Sabzee Byabsayi Samiti' (vegetable vendors' association) said, "Wholesalers and retailers, during a meeting, have decided that they will strictly abide by the norms laid down by the government. No exceptions will be made."

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Gouranga Pal, a vegetable vendor at the market, said he has turned down requests of several customers over the past few days as they "refused to follow social distancing norms".

"We have decided to sell our products only to those who maintain safe distance and wait for their turns patiently. It makes our work easier," he said.

Similar measures have also been taken by vendors in Battala and Lake Chowmuhani market.

Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel have been deployed at all marketplaces to prevent crowding.

Petrol pumps across the city have also adopted the 'no mask, no fuel' policy.

Debabrata Ghosh, the manager of Radhanagar Petrol Pump here, said, "We are just adhering to the decision taken by the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA), which has 84 per cent of all fuel dealers in the country registered with them.

"Accordingly, we also have launched a campaign on and asked the dealers to sensitise people about the importance of wearing masks."

A customer at the pump said the move will benefit the sellers as well as the buyers.

"Just moments ago, a man who had waited for almost 15 minutes outside the pump for his turn was told to go home as he was not wearing a mask," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tripura coronavirus cases covid 19 coronavirus social distancing covid 19 masks
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp