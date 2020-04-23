STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 40 Muslim COVID-19 patients who recovered, ready to donate plasma in Gujarat

Recently the Union government allowed Gujarat health authorities to use on an experimental basis the plasma transfusion therapy which aims to boost the immunity of critical patients.

Published: 23rd April 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Over forty Muslim coronavirus patients who were discharged from a hospital in Vadodara in Gujarat on Thursday have agreed to donate their blood plasma for the treatment of others, a community leader said.

Recently the Union government allowed Gujarat health authorities to use on an experimental basis the plasma transfusion therapy which aims to boost the immunity of critical patients.

Plasma (a component of blood) of recovered patients contains antibodies, which are supposed to help fight the infection when injected in other patients.

On Thursday, 44 Muslim patients were given discharge from a Covid Care Centre in Vadodara after they tested negative for infection twice in two days, said community leader Zuber Goplani.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Getting donors onboard for plasma therapy challenging, say officials

Since all of them were asymptomatic and in non-critical stage, they were kept at this Covid centre, set up in the hostel premises of Ebrahim Bawany Industrial Training Institute on Ajwa road.

"With intensive care and quality food provided by authorities, they finally recovered," Goplani added.

"Since the plasma of their blood now carries antibodies for coronavirus, we asked them to donate their plasma so that lives of other patients can be saved," he said.

While leaving, more than 40 of them said they were ready to donate plasma.

IAS officer Vinod Rao, who is in-charge of Vadodara COVID-19 operation, said doctors, officials and community leaders persuaded these patients to donate their blood so that plasma can be extracted.

"I am glad to know that they have agreed to become plasma donors. Plasma of these 40-odd patients will be useful in saving lives of 100 others," said Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vadodara covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus Gujarat COVID plasma therapy
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp