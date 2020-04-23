STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan trying to push COVID-19 infected terrorists into J&K, says DGP

According to Dilbag Singh, many Pakistani militants waiting at training centres and launching pads across the border to infiltrate into India are already COVID-19 infected.

Published: 23rd April 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces cordon off the area during an encounter with militants at Melhoora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: While the rest of the world is solely focused on fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan is busy devising new ways to hurt India, says Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh.

“Till now Pakistan was exporting militants; but now they are planning to export coronavirus patients to spread the infection in the Valley,” the DGP told reporters on Wednesday after chairing a meeting in central Kashmir to take the stock of the security situation and check the facilities at quarantine centres.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 380 positive cases according to the data released by the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

Eighty-one patients have recovered while five persons succumbed to the virus.

According to Singh, many Pakistani militants waiting at training centres and launching pads across the border to infiltrate into India are already COVID-19 infected.

Instead of isolating and treating them, Pakistan plans to send them across to infect Indians.

According to Worldometer, Pakistan has more than 10,000 confirmed cases while 212 people have succumbed to the virus.

