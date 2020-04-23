People should refrain from 'unnecessarily targeting' journalists: Chandrababu Naidu on Arnab Goswami attack

By ANI

AMRAVATI: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and urged people to refrain from 'unnecessarily targeting' journalists.

"Strongly condemn the attack on senior journalist Arnab Goswami. I urge all to refrain from resorting to violence and unnecessarily targeting journalists," Naidu said in a tweet.

Strongly condemn the attack on senior journalist Arnab Goswami. I urge all to refrain from resorting to violence and unnecessarily targeting journalists.#ArnabGoswamiAttacked #ArnabAttacked#ArnabGoswami @republic — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 23, 2020

An FIR was registered on Thursday morning in Mumbai against two persons for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray. Both the suspects have been arrested by the Mumbai police.

Goswami, in his complaint to the police, has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli.