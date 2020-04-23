STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May

Four top institutions use statistical model to paint grim scenario; they had correctly projected cases, deaths in Italy and New York.

Published: 23rd April 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is expected to witness a steep rise in COVID-19 deaths by mid-May, with a scientific model projecting painting a grim picture.

In the worst-case scenario, mortality is projected to increase to 38,220 from present 652, while the number of positive patients is predicted to touch nearly 30 lakh and over 76,000 ICU beds in hospitals will be required to handle the projected load.

The projections are based on a statistical model ‘COVID-19 Med Inventory’ — an academic initiative by Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Indian Institute of Science-Bangalore, IIT-Bombay and Armed Forces Medical College-Pune.

It has been facilitated by K Vijayaraghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India.

The researchers said that the projections of infections and deaths in Italy and New York State, based on this model, closely match the actual outcomes.

“Based on current data, the model projects worst-case estimate to be around 38,000 COVID-19 related deaths by May 19. It may change as the actual data comes in. Our estimates tend to be on the higher side, as the purpose is to alert the system about upper side need for healthcare loads such as ICU and other related infrastructure,” JNCASR Associate Professor Santosh Ansumali told this newspaper.

The four-week mortality projection shows 1,012 deaths by week 1 (April 28); 3,258 during week 2 (May 5); 10,924 by week 3 (May 12) and 38,220 by week 4 (May 19). The projections are adaptive, continuously correcting, based on the currently available data.

Ansumali says that the model has taken into account the end of the lockdown on May 3 and that is reflected in a spike in death rates post lockdown; the rate would remain low if the lockdown is extended, it estimates.

The model uses deceased count, which is more reliable than the reported confirmed positive cases, to project the district-level requirement of doctors, medical staff, PPEs, ventilators, oxygen, masks etc.

This should be helpful in planning for infrastructure, arranging essential human resources and procurement of materials.

“This granular information can play a significant role in the improvement of health infrastructure,” noted the PSA. The projections provided are only indicative, based on a statistical model, says the disclaimer by the team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Med Inventory Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research Indian Institute of Science-Bangalore IIT-Bombay Armed Forces Medical College
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp