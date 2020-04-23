Provision shops in Kerala to be open till 7 pm, restaurants allowed door delivery till 10 pm from Friday

Anil S By

The Kerala government has allowed 10 districts in the orange zone to open shops selling essential items till 7 pm and the restaurants to operate online and door delivery till 10 pm as part of the revised regulation in the wake of the extension of lockdown till May 3. The relaxation will be in force from April 24.

THE NEW REGULATION NORMS

Takeaway (till 8 pm) and doorstep delivery services of restaurants (till 10 pm)

The order made it mandatory to wear face masks in public places.

Private vehicles with only odd numbers are allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The even-numbered vehicles are allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The odd-even scheme will not be applicable on Sundays.

There will be no public transport till lockdowns ends. But buses can be used for transporting staff.

Shops selling educational books, electric fans and repair shops for electronic gadgets are also allowed to open.

IT and IT-enabled services can operate with 50 per cent of staff strength.

The manufacturing sector involved in drugs, IT hardware, food processing, mining, and quarrying are allowed.

Textile shops will remain closed. Textile and handloom making are allowed.

Traditional industries such as cashew, coconut, coconut oil, coir, khadi are permitted along with rubber sourcing and processing.

Construction and maintenance activities shall be done by maintaining social distancing.

Government offices will continue to work for five days a week.

Morning and evening walks or jogging wearing masks and ensuring safe distancing are permitted across the state except in hotspots.

The districts classified as the red category are Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.

Those in the orange category are Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, Thrissur, Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha. There are no districts in the green category.

The relaxation will not be applicable to hotspots within the orange zone districts

PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES ACROSS THE STATE UNTIL 3 MAY, 2020

All domestic and international air travel, except that of medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians, mid-wives, other hospital support services including ambulances and security purposes.

Passenger movement by trains, except by security personnel

Inter-district public transport of all kinds

Metro Rail services

Inter-district and inter-state movement of people, except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under these guidelines

All educational training, coaching institutions

Industrial, commercial activities except specifically permitted

Hospitality services except specifically permitted

Taxis, autorickshaws and taxi aggregators

Cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions

All religious places, places of worship, religious congregations

Congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted at funerals and weddings

Borders of hotspots will be sealed with a maximum of two entry/ exit point for supply of essential goods and services

PERMITTED ACTIVITIES IN ORANGE AND GREEN DISTRICTS EXCEPT IN HOTSPOTS

Health services, including Ayush

Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facility

Dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies and all kinds of medical shops,

Medical laboratories and collection centres

Pharmaceutical and medical research labs, institutions carrying out COVID-19 related research

Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine

Homecare providers, diagnostics and supply chain firms serving hospitals

Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen

Construction of medical, health infrastructure

Inter-state and intra-state movement of medical, veterinary staff, ambulances

Pre-monsoon sanitation programmes

All agricultural and horticultural activities

Fisheries activities

Plantation activities with a maximum of 50 pc of the workforce

Animal husbandry activities

ALLOWED FACILITIES, SERVICES

Bank branches, ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents

Capital and debt market services

Insurance companies

NBFCs with bare minimum staff

Disbursement of social security pensions

MGNREGA works with strict social distancing

Public utilities like petrol, diesel, kerosene, LPG and CNG supply

Akshaya centres

Print and electronic media, DTH and cable services

IT and IT-enabled services with up to a maximum of 50 pc of the workforce

Data and call centres exclusively for government activities

Courier service

Cold storage

Repair shops of electrical, electronic gadgets and services

Educational books shops for students

Electric fan shops

All cooperative societies with less than 33 pc of the workforce

MOVEMENT OF PERSONS