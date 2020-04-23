STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranchi diary

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Spitting banned
To check the spread of coronavirus, the Jharkhand government has banned spitting in public places and made it a punishable offence. According to a letter issued by the Principal Health Secretary, all government and non-government offices, health, education, police and other establishments have been made tobacco-free zones till further orders. The government has also banned manufacturing, sale and purchase of any kind of pan masala, tobacco, betel and any other tobacco products along with e-cigarette.

Baby boy named ‘Lockdown’
A baby boy born on Saturday in Jharkhand’s Giridih has been named ‘Lockdown’ by his parents so that they could remember the moment forever. According to the child’s mother Anuradha Verma, the name was proposed by her and was readily accepted by her husband Pinku Verma.  Even her in laws have no objection to the name and have started calling the baby by the name, Anuradha said. The woman delivered a healthy baby boy at a private hospital in Chaitadih.  “Amid all negativity, birth of the child has brought positivity among the entire family and hence the name was chosen for him,” said the father. It has brought smiles in the times of worry and fear over coronavirus, he added. The child is not the first to be named after lockdown as there have been several couples who gave the same name to their newborn.

Jharkhand Bazaar app launched
To make people stay indoors and follow lockdown rules, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday launched ‘Jharkhand-Bazaar’ app through which food grains and other essential items would be made available to their doorsteps. “Social distancing is the only remedy to get rid of coronavirus. Therefore, this app will prove to be quite helpful for the people of this state,” said the chief minister. The objective behind launching this app is to ensure that foodgrain reach the people’s doorstep, he added. Though Jharkhand has less cases than others, the government  does not want to take chances.

Tigress gives birth to three cubs
In good news, tigress Anushka has given birth to three cubs at Bhagwan Birsa Zoo in Ranchi on Tuesday. The information was shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Association on Twitter saying that tigress and the cubs are doing well and have been kept under special care. They are being monitored constantly by senior forest officials. Anushka had littered three cubs earlier in 2018 out of which two are alive. 

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp