Scam-tainted Wadhawan brothers shifted to home quarantine in Mahabaleshwar

By PTI

PUNE: DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others including their family members have been now placed in home quarantine at their property in Mahabaleshwar in western Maharashtra, a police official said.

The Wadhawan brothers and others were placed in institutional quarantine at Panchgani on April 9 after it was found that they had traveled from Khandala in Pune district to the family's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar in violation of lockdown for coronavirus.

"Upon the completion of their institutional quarantine period, the family has been shifted to their property in Mahabaleshwar till May 6," said the senior official of Satara police.

The Maharashtra police had earlier this week requested the CBI to take the custody of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

Both brothers are named as accused in the CBI's FIR pertaining to alleged swindling of money by Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.