STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Take action against political leaders violating lockdown: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tells Police

Vij said action will be taken against any political leader, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, if found violating the lockdown.

Published: 23rd April 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed top police officials to take action against political leaders violating the lockdown, in an apparent reference to visits by the opposition to grain mandis.

Referring to such visits, he said it came to the fore that crowds build up due to their visits and social distancing is not being maintained.

Vij, however, said he does not want to point out any particular leader.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also advised political leaders to avoid visiting 'mandis' to prevent gathering of crowds.

"Please maintain social distancing! Politicians should avoid visiting mandis to prevent gathering of crowds and help to stop the spread of the infectious coronavirus disease. Be part of the solution, not the problem!," tweeted Khattar.

Vij said action will be taken against any political leader, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, if found violating the lockdown.

"If they (leaders) visit mandis and crowds build up, then we will be compelled to take tough action. I have asked all superintendents of police and commissioners of police that if any leader violates the lockdown, attracts crowd in mandis, then immediate action should be taken against him as per law," Vij, who is also the state's health minister, said.

Reacting to it, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the state government does not want "its failures of mismanagement in the crop procurement to be exposed".

Surjewala and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala have been visiting several ''mandis'' in the state, alleging mismanagement in the wheat procurement.

Vij said, "If they have something to say, they can give it in writing to the district administration and the government will look into it." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anil Vij Lockdown Lockdown extension Haryana lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp