Take care of your staff on the field: I&B Min

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed owners and managements of print and electronic media houses to take care of their field and office staff.

Published: 23rd April 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed owners and managements of print and electronic media houses to take care of their field and office staff.

Media persons should take adequate precautions while they are reporting from the field, the I&B Ministry said in its advisory marked to the News Broadcasters Association, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, the Association of Regional Television Broadcasters of India, the Indian Newspaper Society, the Press Council of India, and the Registrar of Newspapers for India.

“It has come to the notice of the ministry that a large number of media persons have recently contracted with COVID-19 while covering the happenings in certain parts of the country,” the advisory said, referring to 50 media persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai on April 20 “In view of the fact that media persons, including reporters, cameramen, photographers, etc are covering incidents relating to COVID-19 involving travel, amongst others, to containment zones, hotspots and other COVID affected areas, it is advised that all such media persons may take due health and related precautions while performing their duties.”

Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

