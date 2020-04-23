Three held for attack on cops, medics in Madhya Pradesh for doing COVID-19 duty

By IANS

SHEOPUR: The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested three people for allegedly attacking the police and medical teams, the Superintendent of Police said on Thursday.

The teams were attacked on Wednesday during the ongoing screening campaign launched in state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

SP Sampat Upadhyay said, "A person was reported to have come from Indore in Gaswani of Vijaypur tehsil. Every person coming from outside in the district is being screened. Hence, a Health Department team along with the police reached the village for screening where they were attacked by some people. The miscreants threw stones at the team in which ASI Shriram Awasthi received serious head injury.

Upadhyay further said that three people have been arrested for attacking the screening team. These include two men and a woman. Action is being taken against the accused under the National Security Act.