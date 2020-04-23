STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two persons who hosted hookah parties booked for spreading COVID-19 in Punjab

Even after the imposition of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the duo violated the orders issued by the administration and met many people in Rajpura.

Published: 23rd April 2020 08:01 PM

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two persons have been booked by the Punjab Police for flouting the coronavirus curfew norms in Rajpura town of Patiala district after they organised hookah parties even after the lockdown. Rajpura is now a COVID-19 hotspot.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the SMO of Rajpura wrote a letter regarding the irresponsible movement of individuals who were tested positive for the coronavirus and an initial inquiry was done. 

After that, a case was registered under sections 188, 269, 271 and 336 of IPC and 51 of Disaster Management Act against Krishan and Balraj, who hosted the hookah parties, and unknown persons. 

It is learnt that they had travelled to many places in Patiala and even outside. Further, they became positive with COVID-19 and because of their irresponsible actions, many others came in the grip of this epidemic. 

Even after the imposition of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, they violated the orders issued by the administration and met many people in Rajpura.

Sources said that more than twenty cases are directly linked to these hookah parties, which were held almost every day even after the lockdown. These gatherings were attended by businessmen, satta operators, local leaders, and even some medical professionals, and were the primary reason for the majority of the cases in Rajpura. 

The Health Department has already started 100 per cent screening in the area, which will be completed within the next three days. 

Also, many people from other districts had also participated in these parties that have now emerged as the epicentre of the corona outbreak in the district.

The spike in positive cases from just two to 49 cases in one week in Patiala district was due to this.

Another case has also been registered against two others for violating the lockdown.

