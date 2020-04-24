STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,684 more cases reported in last 24 hours taking India's COVID-19 tally to 23,077

Gujarat, being third on the list with respect to positive COVID-19 cases, has 2,624 cases with 258 recovered and 112 dead.

Published: 24th April 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

The Mobile Fever Clinic Bus and COVID-19 War Room in Bengaluru. (Photo |Ashikrishna, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now.

As many as 37 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the morning update by the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 6,430 cases of which 840 patients have recovered and 283 patients have died.

Delhi's count stands at 2,376 of which 808 patients have recovered, while 50 patients have lost their lives.

Gujarat, being third on the list with respect to positive COVID-19 cases, has 2,624 cases with 258 recovered and 112 dead.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,683 with 752 patients recovered and 20 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 1,964 cases of which 230 has recovered and 27 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,699 positive cases so far of which 203 patients have recovered and 83 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 1,510 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 206 recovered and 24 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 447 people have been detected positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

