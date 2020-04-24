24 coronavirus containment zones in Gurugram

By IANS

GURUGRAM: In a bid to minimise the threat of the COVID-19 spread, the district administration of Gurugram has formed 24 containment zones in three blocks of the city.

A maximum of 11 zones falls under the Sohna block while Gurugram has 10 zones and Pataudi has three zones. Eight containment zones have formed in last the four days, an official said on Thursday.

J.S. Punia the civil Surgeon of Gurugram said that all containment zones have been sealed as per the Haryana Epidemic act and adequate police force has been deployed at each of the zones.



"As per the direction of the district magistrate, SDM of the blocks are in charge of these zones and duty magistrate also appointed to look after violations followed by necessary legal action," Punia said.

"We have started fresh door to door thermal screening. It is simultaneously going on in old areas as well. Houses, parks and public places will be also sanitized under the de-containment zones," he said.

"The health officials will take review of every zone in five days," he said.

Gurugram district has 47 positive COVID-19 patients and 35 of them are discharged from the hospitals.