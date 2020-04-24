STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
394 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra takes total to 6,817; 18 deaths

Eighteen persons -- 11 of them in Mumbai -- succumbed to the pandemic during the day, taking the death toll in the state to 301, the state health department said in a statement.

Medics walk past a new swab testing cabin at Podar hospital in Worli during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Sunday April 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With 394 people testing positive on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 6,817.

117 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 957, it said.

Besides 11 patients in Mumbai, five COVID-19 patients died in Pune and two at Malegaon in Nashik district.

As many as 1,02,189 people have been tested so far.

Thus, coronavirus figures for Maharashtra on Friday are as follows: Positive cases 6,817, new cases 394, total deaths 301, discharged patients 957, active cases 5,559, people tested so far 1,02,189.

At present there are 512 containment zones and 7,702 squads have surveyed 28.88 lakh people.

As many as 1,19,161 persons were put in home quarantine and 8,814 in institutional quarantine.

Of 6,817 coronavirus cases in the state, Mumbai alone accounts for 4,447.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region which comprises Mumbai and surrounding satellite cities, accounts for 5,279 patients.

