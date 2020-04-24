STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asymptomatic RAF jawan tests positive for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, 130 quarantined

The infected jawan is a head constable-rank official and works as a driver for the 100th battalion of the Rapid Action Force, the blue dungaree donning anti-riot unit of the paramilitary force.

Army jawan

Image of an Army jawan used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 130 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been quarantined after their colleague, an RAF jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, officials said on Thursday.

They said the infected jawan is a head constable-rank official and works as a driver for the 100th battalion of the Rapid Action Force, the blue dungaree donning anti-riot unit of the paramilitary force.

The RAF jawan was asymptomatic and had himself gone for coronavirus testing, the officials said.

The battalion is based in Ahmedabad.

The jawan had been on active duty and after he was confirmed with coronavirus pandemic infection a contact-tracing procedure was carried out and about 130 personnel of his unit, including about a dozen who were in his direct contact, have been quarantined, they said.

On Thursday, another CRPF jawan working as a nursing assistant with a Kupwara-based battalion of the force was tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The said jawan has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, as he was here on leave, they said.

The 3.25-lakh personnel strong CRPF is country's largest paramilitary force and is designated as the lead internal security force of the country.

