STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar government seeks diplomatic intervention from Centre for anti-flood works in Nepal

The development comes amid a lockdown implemeneted by the Nepal govermnment till April 27 due to the  outbreak of COVID-19.

Published: 24th April 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Water Resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha

Bihar Water Resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha. (Photo| Facebook)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Water Resources department (WRD) of Bihar has sought diplomatic intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with its counterpart of Nepal to allow the state's engineers to complete the anti-flood and erosion works in the foreign country.

The WRD is carrying out many anti-erosion and flood protection works along the embankments of rivers originating from the Nepalese side of Himalayan mountains including Gandak and Kosi rivers.

As many as eight districts of North Bihar in particular face the flood fury in the months of monsoon and major chunks of land of these districts are inundated in floods causing enormous loss of human lives and others. "I am earnestly seeking diplomatic intervention by the MEA with its counterpart in Nepal to get permission for entry of our engineers for completing important works in the adjoining sides of Nepal. I have communicated to it and the Ministry of Jal Shakti for the same", state WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said.

The development comes amid a lockdown implemeneted by the Nepal govermnment till April 27 due to the  outbreak of COVID-19.

"Our officials are working with the government of Nepal to start the flood protection works in the Nepal territory as soon as possible," Jha said, adding that 50 per cent of works of desilting at Radpura Khola and anti-erosion works at Tatia Khola in Nepal side were completed. "But for the completion of remaining works in time to prevent floods, the cooperation of the Government of Nepal is important now when the lockdown is in the effect," he said.

He said that works of geo-bag piling, porcupine, boulder piling and de-salination at 26 anti-erosion sites on the Kosi and Gandak rivers are to be done in the Nepal border.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Water Resources department Ministry of External Affairs Bihar Nepal border Bihar anti erosion works Nepal anti erosion works Bihar engineers Nepal Coronavirus Nepal lockdown COVId 19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp