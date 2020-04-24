Bihar government seeks diplomatic intervention from Centre for anti-flood works in Nepal

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Water Resources department (WRD) of Bihar has sought diplomatic intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with its counterpart of Nepal to allow the state's engineers to complete the anti-flood and erosion works in the foreign country.

The WRD is carrying out many anti-erosion and flood protection works along the embankments of rivers originating from the Nepalese side of Himalayan mountains including Gandak and Kosi rivers.

A lot at stake on how speedily @WRD_Bihar gets to complete critical anti-erosion & de-silting works on Nepal side of Kosi and Gandak rivers.#Nepal not letting in our engineers, workers due to #Lockdown.



I spoke to @gssjodhpur ji to request intervention by @MEA & @DrSJaishankar. — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) April 23, 2020

As many as eight districts of North Bihar in particular face the flood fury in the months of monsoon and major chunks of land of these districts are inundated in floods causing enormous loss of human lives and others. "I am earnestly seeking diplomatic intervention by the MEA with its counterpart in Nepal to get permission for entry of our engineers for completing important works in the adjoining sides of Nepal. I have communicated to it and the Ministry of Jal Shakti for the same", state WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said.

The development comes amid a lockdown implemeneted by the Nepal govermnment till April 27 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Our officials are working with the government of Nepal to start the flood protection works in the Nepal territory as soon as possible," Jha said, adding that 50 per cent of works of desilting at Radpura Khola and anti-erosion works at Tatia Khola in Nepal side were completed. "But for the completion of remaining works in time to prevent floods, the cooperation of the Government of Nepal is important now when the lockdown is in the effect," he said.

He said that works of geo-bag piling, porcupine, boulder piling and de-salination at 26 anti-erosion sites on the Kosi and Gandak rivers are to be done in the Nepal border.