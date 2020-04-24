Bihar reports 17 more corona cases, state tally touches 214

By Express News Service

PATNA: With 17 more corona cases coming to light in the state on Friday, the total number of positive cases increased to 214 in Bihar so far.

The cases have been reported from Munger, Banka, Biharsharif districts.

Principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar said that the contract details of all the positive cases are being ascertained for further follow-up actions and all the district administrations have been asked to seal 3km of radius area around the residences of persons tested positive.

The day began with the first update of six persons testing positive from Munger, followed by a fresh case from Banka and five new cases from Biharsharif in Nalanda.

The news of 5 more positive cases from Munger was announced during the fourth update, the official said.

Kumar said that 36 corona containment zones with 738 wards have been made operational in 15 districts of the state.