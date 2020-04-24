STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre allows COVID-19 pool testing, plasma therapy in Maharashtra

Pooling of samples involves testing them in batches and when pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed.

Published: 24th April 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kairali Kala Samaj members prepare packets of essential commodities to distribute among the needy people at Vashi during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the Centre has allowed the state to conduct pool testing of samples of suspected coronavirus patients and also gave its nod for using plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment.

He said that the approval was given by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a video-conference meeting with the health ministers and secretaries of all the states.

Pooling of samples involves testing them in batches and when pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed.

Pool testing reduces the number of test kits used, and therefore, increases testing capacity.

Under the plasma therapy technique, transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severally-ill COVID-19 patients is conducted.

Tope said that the issues of portable pulse oximeter and X-ray tests for easy testing of coronavirus patients and measures to lower the mortality rate were also discussed during the meeting with the Union minister.

Similarly, talks were also held on disinfection and sanitization of PPE kits for reuse, he said.

The minister said that the state health department has counselled 47,000 migrant workers staying in 944 shelter camps by conducting mental health camps for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 treatment plasma therapy Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pool testing coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp