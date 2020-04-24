STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Centre sends four interministerial teams to Gujarat, Telangana, TN

The ministry had sent the six previous teams to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal to review the implementation of the lockdown measures.

Published: 24th April 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

These teams will be in addition to six interministerial central teams constituted earlier. (FIle photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has sent four new interministerial teams to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, officials said Friday.

These teams, headed by Additional Secretary-level officers, will visit Ahmedabad, Surat (in Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava told a press conference here.

These central teams will be in addition to six already constituted, she said.

The ministry had sent the six previous teams to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal to review the implementation of the lockdown measures after the assessment of ground situation in identified select districts.

Two of these teams have been sent to West Bengal -- one to Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, East Medinipur; and the other to Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The teams comprise public health specialists and officers of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), whose expertise can be leveraged by the state government for management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teams were deputed under the authority conferred on the Central government under Section 35 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 which states that "the central government shall take all such measures as it deems necessary or expedient for the purpose of Disaster Management".

The six teams which were earlier sent have shared their observations and findings with the state governments, she said.

The team sent to Indore has reported that there are 171 containment zones in the city, of which 20 are critical.

It has reported that the city has adequate kits, Personal Protective Equipment, masks and other safety tools available and lockdown measures are being followed properly, she said.

Health infrastructure and safety of healthcare workers are being ensured, she said.

The state government has introduced 'saudapatras' to decongest 'mandis' which are proving effective, she said, citing inputs from the team.

Srivastava said the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) in Mumbai has suggested installing portable toilets in Dharavi, a densely-populated slum area of the city which has reported over 200 coronavirus cases, to augment the number of community toilets.

The team has suggested to arrange for institutional quarantine for 2,000-3,000 people, besides ramping up the testing capacity for COVID-19, and to increase strength of surveillance teams, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
interministerial teams Central teams covid-19 crisis Gujarat Telangana Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp