Dehradun diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

No felicitation to maintain social distancing: CM

Taking into account some social events, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has banned events in which Covid warriors were being felicitated by garlanding, and given shawls or flowers in contravention of social distancing norms. He also instructed individuals and institutions involved in distribution of ration and other relief materials to stop clicking photograph of the needy people. At the same time, the chief minister also praised the efforts of health staff, police personnel and sanitation workers and added that those who want to felicitate them can shower petals from a safe distance. There has been a growing number of felicitation of health officials in the hill state. It was, however, observed that social distancing norms were violated leading to fear of spread of the infection.

Construction work moves at slow pace

Preparation work for the Haridwar Mahakumbh-2021 started on Wednesday after the Uttarakhand government eased lockdown for activities related to important projects. Mela officer Deepak Rawat said that the work is moving at a slow pace due to lockdown. Not more than 30% of workforce is allowed in any project to avoid the risk of viral infection. The infrastructure projects in which work resumed include three bridges, a road, a Kanwar Patari along the Ganga Canal, laying of sewer lines, construction of a building for the Water Works Department among others. Officials said that over a hundred labourers and technical workers are working on these projects. Keeping in mind their safety, all officials and labourers engaged in the work are being told to follow sanitisation rules for their well-being and provided with masks.

Stranded Americans taken to Delhi

As many as 43 US citizens, who were stranded in different areas of Uttarakhand, left for Delhi from Rishikesh on Wednesday. Earlier, a batch of 96 Americans was taken to Delhi in a special flight operated by Air India. Officials said that these 43 Americans were caught at different areas including Rishikesh, Ramnagar, and Dehradun. Around 1,200 foreign nationals are still stuck in the hill state. There were reports earlier that more than 1,300 foreign nationals were stuck in Uttarakhand. The maximum number of foreigners is stuck in Pauri district (1200), followed by Almora (81), Nainital (14), Chamoli (4) and Uttarkashi (3).

Another feather in cap for mountaineering institute

Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) found itself in the Limca Book of Records after mountaineers from the institution scaled four virgin peaks, all above 6,000 m in height. NIM head Colonel Amit Bisht said a team of eight mountaineers climbed the four peaks with altitude of 6,566 m, 6,557 m, 6,126 m, and 6,086 m at Raktvan area of Gangotri valley during the joint expedition of NIM and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board. The Limca Book of Records has registered this achievement as an Indian record, saying “it was the first time when four virgin peaks (all above 6,000 metres) were scaled by mountaineers in a single attempt”.

vineet upadhyay

Our correspondent in Dehradun

vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com