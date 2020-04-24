Elderly couple found dead in Delhi; son, daughter-in-law under suspicion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An elderly couple living at Durga Vihar Phase II under Chhawla police station limits in Dwarka has been allegedly murdered by their son and Daughter-in-law.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Singh (61), a retired MCD employee, and Omwati (58).

When the murder took place, both the suspects - Satish and his wife Kavita - were found inside the house.

The deceased couple has two children, a son, and daughter. While the married daughter lived in the nearby Nazafgarh area, the couple lived with their son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren in Durga Vihar Phase II, police said.

A senior police official Omwati and her daughter-in-law were not in good terms and both used to quarrel over household issues.

"At 11:15 am on April 24, Police Control Room (PCR) received a call from Chhawla police station about the murder of a couple. Local Police reached the spot and found the bodies on the bed in one of the rooms in the house. Sharp cut marks were found on the faces of both the deceased," said a senior police official.

"The nephew of the deceased called the couple on Thursday evening, but it went unanswered. He kept calling throughout the night and suspected something was fishy. On Friday morning, he along with the daughter of the deceased reached the house. They kept knocking the door but none responded. And when they broke into the house with the help of the neighbours, the couple was found dead," said the police.

"This is a double murder case and a single person cannot kill both. It seems Satish and Kavita stabbed the duo with a knife and when people gathered outside the door, Kavita tried to strangle them to make it appear like a suicide case."

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The police are interrogating the young couple after taking them into custody. Further investigation is on.